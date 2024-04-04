Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
Australia Services Sector Accelerates In March - Judo
(RTTNews) - The services sector in Australia continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 54.4.
That's up from 53.1 in February, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Underpinning the latest acceleration in services activity growth was a second straight month of new business gains in March. Improvements in client demand and greater enquiries led to higher new work inflows. The transport & storage sector recorded the sharpest growth in new sales, followed by consumer services, according to detailed sector data.
In contrast, new export business fell in March on the back of a reduction in overseas demand. New export business has now fallen five times in the last six months, though only fractionally during March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.