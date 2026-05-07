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07.05.2026 06:51:23
Australia Trade Balance Swings To Deficit
(RTTNews) - Australia's trade balance registered its first deficit since late 2017 amid a sharp increase in imports, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The trade deficit totalled A$1.84 billion in March compared to a surplus of A$5.03 billion in February. This was the first shortfall since December 2017. Economists had forecast the surplus to drop to A$4.38 billion.
Exports of goods decreased 2.7 percent from the previous month. At the same time, imports logged a double-digit increase of 14.1 percent in March, data showed.
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