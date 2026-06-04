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04.06.2026 06:53:40

Australia Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade balance rebounded in April as exports logged notable growth, the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The trade balance posted a surplus of A$1.79 billion in April, reversing a shortfall of A$1.02 billion in March, which was the first deficit since 2017. In April 2025, the surplus totalled A$4.4 billion.

Data showed that exports of goods advanced 7.2 percent on a monthly basis, driven by metal ores and minerals.

At the same time, imports grew 0.8 percent from the last month due to rising fuel imports. There was a sharp 16.4 percent decline in capital goods imports.

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