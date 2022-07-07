|
07.07.2022 00:00:09
Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$10.725 billion, up from A$10.495 billion in April - when imports dipped 0.7 percent on month and exports rose 1.0 percent.
Australia also will see June results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in May, the index score was 49.2.
Japan will release preliminary May figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes; in April, their scores were 102.9 and 96.8, respectively.
South Korea will provide May numbers for current account; in April, the balance showed a deficit of $0.08 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- DAX beendet die Sitzung deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsende mit deutlichen Gewinnen. Auch an den US-Börsen dominierten die Bullen. An den asiatischen Börsen endete der Handel am Donnerstag mit Pluszeichen.