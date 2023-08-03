Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, imports were up 2.0 percent on month and exports rose 4.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$11.791 billion.

Australia also will see Q2 numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.8 percent on quarter following the 0.6 percent drop in the three months prior.

Finally, some of the regional nations will see July results for their respective services PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Japan (Jibun), Hong Kong (private sector), Singapore (private sector), and China (Caixin).