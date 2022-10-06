Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were up 0.5 percent on month and exports fell 9.9 percent for a trade surplus of A$8.733 billion.

Australia also will see September results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in August, the index score was 47.9.

Hong Kong will see September data for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in August, the index score was 51.2.

The Philippines will provide August unemployment numbers; in July, the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

Thailand will see September results for its consumer confidence index; in August, the index score was 43.7.

Taiwan will release September figures for consumer and wholesale prices. In August, consumer prices were down 0.15 percent on month and up 2.66 percent on year, while wholesale prices spiked an annual 11.54 percent.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed this week for the National Day holiday. They re-open on Monday.