Australia Trade, Retail Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will release April figures for retail sales and trade, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to rise 0.9 percent on month, slowing from 1.6 percent in March. Also in March, imports were down 5.0 percent on month and exports were flat, resulting in a trade surplus of A$9.314 billion.

New Zealand will see Q1 numbers for import prices, export prices and terms of trade. Import prices are tipped to rise 4.0 percent on quarter, up from 3.8 percent in the previous three months. Export prices are expected to jump 4.6 percent on quarter, accelerating from 2.7 percent in the three months prior. The terms of trade are expected to gain 0.5 percent on quarter after slipping 1.0 percent in the previous quarter.

Indonesia will release May inflation figures, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.41 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year following the 0.95 percent monthly increase and the 3.47 percent annual gain in April. Core CPI is called higher by 2.7 percent on year, accelerating from 2.6 percent in the previous month.