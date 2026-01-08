Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

2,0072
 AUD
0,0021
0,11 %
08.01.2026 02:26:20

Australia Trade Surplus A$2.936 Billion In November

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$2.936 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of A$5.140 billion following the downwardly revised A$4.353 billion surplus in October (originally A$4.385 billion).

Exports were down 2.9 percent on month at A$44.572 billion after rising a downwardly revised 2.8 percent in the previous month (originally 3.4 percent).

Imports rose 0.2 percent on month to A$41,636 billion after gaining an upwardly revised 2.4 percent a month earlier (originally 2.0 percent).

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt abrutscht, kommt der deutsche Leitindex nicht recht vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
