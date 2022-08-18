Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release July figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is called steady at 3.5 percent, with the addition of 25,000 jobs following the addition of 88,400 jobs in June.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, from 3.25 percent to 3.75 percent.