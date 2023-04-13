|
13.04.2023 00:00:06
Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release March figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent in February, while the participation rate is seen steady at 66.6 percent. The Australian economy is expected to add 20,000 jobs after gaining 24,600 jobs in the previous month.
China will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 5.0 percent on year after slumping 10.2 percent in February, Exports are called lower by an annual 7.0 percent after slipping 6.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $39.20 billion, down from 116.88 billion a month earlier.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Songkran Festival; they re-open on Monday.
