18.04.2024 00:00:34

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release March figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The Australian economy is expected to add 7,200 jobs after jumping 116,500 jobs in February. The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent in the previous month.

Japan will see March results for its tertiary industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 0.80 following the 0.30 reading a month earlier.

Hong Kong will provide March data for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen