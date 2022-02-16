Australia Unemployment Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release January figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2 percent, while job creation is called flat following the gain of 64,800 jobs in December. The participation rate is tipped to ease to 66.0 percent from 66.1 percent.

Japan will see December data for core machine orders and January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Core machine orders are expected to slip 1.8 percent on month and rise 0.6 percent on year after gaining 3.4 percent on month and 11.6 percent on year in November.

Imports are predicted to jump 37.1 percent on year, slowing from 41.1 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.5 percent, down from 17.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1,607 billion yen following the 582.4 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Singapore will see January numbers for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on month and 12.4 percent on year. That follows the 3.7 percent monthly increase and the 18.4 percent annual spike in December.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.00 percent.