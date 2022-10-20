Australia Unemployment Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.5 percent, with the addition of 25,000 jobs following the gain of 33,500 jobs in August. The participation rate is called unchanged at 66.6 percent.

Japan will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 45 percent on year, easing from 49.9 percent in August. Exports are called higher by n annual 27.1 percent, up from 22.1 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 2,167.4 billion yen following the 2,817.3 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Taiwan will release September export order data; in August, orders were up 2.0 percent on year.

China will see October prime rate data for its one-year and five-year loans; previously, they were 3.65 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Hong Kong will provide September unemployment data; in August, the jobless rate was 4.1 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate from 4.25 percent to 4.75 percent, its deposit facility rate from 3.50 percent to 4.00 percent and its lending facility rate from 5.00 percent to 5.50 percent.