Australia Unemployment Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release August figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent, with the addition of 24,300 jobs following the loss of 14,600 jobs in July. The participation rate is seen unchanged at 66.7 percent.

Japan will provide July numbers for core machine orders and revised industrial production. Machine orders are expected to sink 0.9 percent on month and 10.7 percent on year after rising 2.7 percent on month and dropping 5.8 percent on year in June. Industrial production is expected to slip 2.0 percent on month, unrevised.

Singapore will see unemployment data for the second quarter of 2023, with forecasts expecting the jobless rate to hold steady at 1.9 percent.