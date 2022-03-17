|
Australia Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.0% In February
(RTTNews) - The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That was below expectations for 4.1 percent and down from 4.2 percent in January.
The Australian economy added 77,400 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 37,000 jobs following the gain of 12,900 jobs in the previous month.
The participation rate came in at 66.4 percent, exceeding expectations for 66.3 percent and up from 66.2 percent a month earlier.
