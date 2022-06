Australia Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.9%; 60.6K Jobs Added

(RTTNews) - The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - unchanged from the April reading but above expectations for 3.8 percent.

The Australian economy added 60,600 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 25,000 jobs after the increase of 4,000 jobs a month earlier.

Full-time employment gained 69,400 jobs in May, while part-time jobs lost 8,700 jobs.

The participation rate was 66.7 percent, beating forecasts for 66.4 percent and up from 66.3 percent a month earlier.