Australia Wage Price Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for its wage price index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Wages are expected to have risen 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year after adding 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.6 percent on year in Q2.

Australia also will see October results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in September, the index was flat on a monthly basis.

Japan will provide September numbers for core machine orders and for its tertiary industry index. Core machine orders are tipped to add 0.7 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year after sinking 5.8 percent on month and climbing 9.7 percent on year in August. The industry index rose 0.7 percent on month in August.

China will see October results for its house price index; in September, prices slipped 1.5 percent on year.