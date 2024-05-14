Australia Wage Price Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for its wage price index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, wage prices rose 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year.

South Korea is scheduled to provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 5.4 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 13.8 percent for a trade surplus of $1.53 billion.

Indonesia will see April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were down 12.76 percent on year and exports slumped an annual 4.19 percent for a trade surplus of $4.47 billion.

Thailand is scheduled to release Q1 data for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP sank 0.6 percent on quarter and rose 1.7 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea and Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for Buddha's birthday and will re-open on Thursday.