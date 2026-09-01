Austria Inflation Climbs To 3.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated in August after easing to a 5-month low in July, flash data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 2.8 percent increase in July.

The rise in inflation was driven by a 10.0 percent surge in energy prices, especially fuels and heating oil. Meanwhile, inflation based on services eased slightly to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent, and food prices rose only 0.2 percent amid the reduction in VAT on basic foodstuffs.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.6 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.9 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in August.