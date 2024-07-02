Austria Inflation Eases To 3.0%, Lowest Since July 2021

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased further in June to the lowest level in almost three years, largely driven by a slowdown in costs for food and fuels, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.4 percent increase in May.

Further, the latest inflation was the weakest since July 2021, when prices had risen 2.9 percent.

"Prices for food and fuels in particular are currently driving inflation less than recently," the agency said. Charges paid at restaurants also rose at a slower rate.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in June.

The EU measure of the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a slightly slower rate of 3.2 percent versus a 3.3 percent increase in May. Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.