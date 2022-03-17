Austria Inflation Highest Since August 1984

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in February, to the highest since August 1984, final data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 5.9 percent yearly in February, following a 5.0 percent increase in January, as initially estimated.

"Strong price drivers are the persistently high fuel prices and household energy, where prices are spiraling upwards," Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.

"Without the price increases in this area, the inflation rate would have been 3.8 percent."

Prices for housing, water and energy grew 7.7 percent annually in February and those of restaurant and hotels increased 6.7 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and those of leisure and culture gained by 4.3 percent, each. Prices for clothing and shoes increased 5.8 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.5 percent annually in February, following a 4.5 percent increase in the preceding month, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.3 percent monthly in February, in line with the initial estimate.

On month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.3 percent in February, as initially estimated.