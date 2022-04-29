Austria Inflation Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased in April, preliminary estimates from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 7.2 percent yearly in April, following a 6.8 percent increase in March.

"In addition to the price increases for fuels and energy products, which continue to determine inflation, food will also have an additional price-increasing effect," Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 7.2 percent annually in April, following a 6.7 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent monthly in March, after a 2.1 percent growth in the prior month.

On month-on-month basis, the HICP gained 0.6 percent in March, following a 2.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices increased 21.2 percent annually in March, following a 18.9 percent gain in February.

Prices for intermediate goods, energy sector, capital goods and consumer goods increased in March.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 2.8 percent in March, following a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding month.

In the first quarter, producer prices rose 19.4 percent yearly and 5.8 percent from the previous quarter.