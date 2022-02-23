Austria Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated less than initially estimated in January, final data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 5.0 percent yearly in January, following a 4.3 percent increase in February. In the initial estimate, inflation was 5.1 percent.

The latest inflation was the highest since December 1984.

Transport cost increased 11.3 percent and prices for housing, water, energy rose 5.8 percent. Prices for restaurants and hotels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 6.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.5 percent annually in January, following a 3.8 percent growth in December. According to the initial estimate, HICP rose 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.1 percent in January, while the initial estimate had shown an unchanged reading.

The HICP remained unchanged monthly in January. In the initial estimate, the HICP rose 0.1 percent.