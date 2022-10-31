Austria Inflation Rises To 11% In October

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer prices increased in October, mainly due to higher prices for household energy and fuel, preliminary estimates from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 11.0 percent in October from 10.5 percent in September.

"The increase in prices has now affected almost all areas, in addition to food and gastronomy, significant price increases can now also be seen in clothing," Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 11.5 percent annually in October, following a 10.9 percent gain in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.0 percent monthly in October, after a 1.6 percent growth in the prior month.

On month-on-month basis, the HICP grew 1.2 percent in October.