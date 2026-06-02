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02.06.2026 10:35:40

Austria Inflation Rises To 5-month High In May

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased further in May to the highest level in five months, flash data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 3.4 percent increase in April.

The upward trend in inflation was largely attributed to higher costs for services, with the corresponding inflation rising to 4.4 percent from 4.1 percent in April amid price hikes for airline tickets. The annual price growth in industrial goods accelerated to 1.4 percent from 0.8 percent.

Data showed that prices for diesel and heating were dropped, while petrol prices increased slightly. Inflation based on food, tobacco, and alcohol eased to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged 0.4 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose at a faster pace by 3.7 percent annually versus 3.4 percent in April.

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