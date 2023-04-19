Austria Inflation Slows 9.2%, Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased less than initially estimated in March to the lowest level in nine months amid a sharp slowdown in fuel and heating oil prices, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 9.2 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 10.9 percent rise in the previous month. That was just above the 9.1 percent increase seen in the flash report published on March 31.

EU harmonized inflation also moderated to 9.2 percent from 11.0 percent a month ago, as estimated.

"In March 2022, after the start of the war in Ukraine, fuel and heating oil had become massively more expensive - in comparison, fuel and heating oil prices have now fallen sharply," Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.

Food prices rose more slowly in March 2023, while restaurant prices rose about the same as in February.

The annual price increase in housing and utilities was 14.1 percent in March, though the pace of growth eased from 16.5 percent in February. Costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages also grew sharply, but at a slower pace, by 14.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.5 percent, revised up from 0.4 percent. At the same time, the monthly increase in the HICP was confirmed at 0.5 percent.