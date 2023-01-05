Austria Inflation Slows To 10.2%

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation continued to slow in December on lower fuel prices, preliminary estimates from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 10.2 percent in December from 10.6 percent in November.

"The main reasons for the latest decline are the electricity price brake, which has been in effect since December, and the noticeable easing of price pressure on fuel", Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 10.5 percent annually in December, after an 11.2 percent gain in the preceding month.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased by 0.3 percent in December.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the wholesale prices grew 14.4 percent yearly in December, after a 16.5 percent growth in November.

On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices declined 2.3 percent in December, following a 3.0 percent drop in the previous month.

In the fourth quarter, wholesale prices advanced 17.4 percent and remained unchanged sequentially.

The annual wholesale prices climbed 20.9 percent in 2022 from 10.4 percent in 2021.