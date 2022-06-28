Austria Manufacturing Growth Eases Sharply In June

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in almost two years in June, as new orders fell markedly amid a negative business outlook, survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.2 in June from 56.6 in the previous month. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

A significant fall in new orders in June was mainly caused by increased hesitancy among clients due to heightened economic uncertainty and higher prices.

New export orders declined at the fastest pace since June 2020, though the rate of contraction was slower than that of overall new work.

Production contracted for the first time in two years in June. The modest fall in output was linked to material shortages and weakening demand conditions.

The survey revealed that there was a decline in backlogs of work for the first time in two years and the rate of accumulation of post production inventories was among the quickest in the survey history.

Input prices rose at a slower rate in June, but remained historically high due to price pressures from both raw materials and energy. The rate of cost inflation eased to its second-lowest in the past 16 months.

Output price inflation also decelerated further from April's record high to a 4-month low in June.

Goods producers raised their staffing levels again in June, but the rate of job creation eased to a 16-month low.

Looking ahead, output expectations turned negative for the first time since the initial COVID outbreak two years ago amid woes about rising prices and slowing demand.