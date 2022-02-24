Austria Manufacturing Growth Slows In February

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing sector growth slowed in February following a strong upturn at the start of the year, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The headline UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.4 in February from 61.5 in January.

Although the index dropped from January, the score remained firmly above the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. Output growth slowed notably from January's four-month high as there was a temporary reduction in staffing capacity linked to Covid-related absences. Another factor was a softer rise in new orders. Here, the rate of growth eased for the first time in three months.

There was a continued build-up of backlogs of work at Austrian manufacturers owing to ongoing supply and capacity constraints.

Factory job creation continued to run at a sharp pace, supported by strong optimism.

On the price front, the survey showed that the rates of inflation in input costs and output prices eased further from the record highs seen in the second half of 2021 to the lowest for twelve and ten months respectively.

Manufacturers generally remained optimistic about growth prospects in the year ahead but their expectations ticked down slightly since January.