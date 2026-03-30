Austria Producer Prices Fall 1.4% In February

(RTTNews) - Austria's producer prices decreased at a stable rate in February, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

The producer price index dropped 1.4 percent year-over-year in February, the same as in the previous month. Prices have been falling since April 2025.

The overall downward trend in February was mainly driven by a 6.1 percent fall in energy costs. On the other hand, prices for intermediate goods increased at a steady pace of 0.4 percent, and those for capital goods rebounded by 0.2 percent. Data showed that costs for consumer goods were 1.0 percent higher compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February.