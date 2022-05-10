Austria Production Index Growth Eases In March

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index rose at a softer pace in March, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The production index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in March, after an 8.6 percent growth in the previous month.

Industrial output grew 4.8 percent, while construction declined 0.3 percent from the last year.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy output posted the biggest annual growth of 12.1 percent and production of consumer goods output rose by 8.3 percent.

Output of intermediate goods increased 6.3 percent. Production of capital goods and consumables grew by 1.1 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the production index declined 1.1 percent in March, after a 0.2 percent growth in the prior month.