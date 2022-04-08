Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Austria Production Index Growth Slows In February
(RTTNews) - Austria's production index increased at a softer pace in February, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.
The production index rose 12.2 percent year-on-year in February, after a 13.4 percent growth in the previous month.
Industrial output grew 13.8 percent and construction rose 5.8 percent from the last year.
Among the main industrial groupings, energy output posted the biggest annual growth of 30.3 percent and production of intermediate goods output rose by 13.4 percent.
Output of consumer goods increased 8.9 percent. Production of capital goods and consumables grew by 9.7 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, the production index rose 2.2 percent in February, after a 4.2 percent growth in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.