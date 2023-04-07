Austria Production Index Registers Strong Growth

(RTTNews) - Austria's industrial and construction output posted a strong growth in February, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The production index for industries and construction grew 8.5 percent on a yearly basis in February, bigger than the 1.1 percent increase posted in January.

The annual growth in industrial output improved to 6.6 percent from 0.5 percent and that in construction to 16.9 percent from 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, the production index logged a faster growth of 5.7 percent after a 1.9 percent rise.

Industrial production gained 3.4 percent after a 1.3 percent rise. At the same time, construction grew 13.3 percent, following a 3.7 percent rise.

Among main industrial groupings, only intermediate goods registered a fall, down 2.8 percent from the last year.

The biggest annual increase was seen in energy output, which grew 22.6 percent. This was followed by a 13.1 percent gain in consumer durables output and an 11.2 percent rise in capital goods production. Production of consumer non-durables grew only 4.0 percent.