Austria Production Index Rises At Slower Pace

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index grew at a slower pace in June on weak construction activity, Statistics Austria reported Wednesday.

The production index that combines industrial and construction output, rose by working-day adjusted 4.6 percent annually, slower than the 9.6 percent increase in May.

The growth in industrial output eased to 8.6 percent from 11.1 percent in the previous month. At the same time, construction output contracted 6.9 percent, reversing May's 5.1 percent increase.

Among main industrial groupings, energy logged the biggest annual growth of 17.0 percent, followed by a 11.6 percent rise in capital goods output.

Consumer durables and consumer non-durable goods production gained 7.4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods output rose 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the production index slid 2.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.9 percent rise in May.