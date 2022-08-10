Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
10.08.2022 15:41:48
Austria Production Index Rises At Slower Pace
(RTTNews) - Austria's production index grew at a slower pace in June on weak construction activity, Statistics Austria reported Wednesday.
The production index that combines industrial and construction output, rose by working-day adjusted 4.6 percent annually, slower than the 9.6 percent increase in May.
The growth in industrial output eased to 8.6 percent from 11.1 percent in the previous month. At the same time, construction output contracted 6.9 percent, reversing May's 5.1 percent increase.
Among main industrial groupings, energy logged the biggest annual growth of 17.0 percent, followed by a 11.6 percent rise in capital goods output.
Consumer durables and consumer non-durable goods production gained 7.4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods output rose 4.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, the production index slid 2.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.9 percent rise in May.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Anleger an den US-Börsen hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.