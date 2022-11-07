Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
07.11.2022 11:51:00
Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Rises In October
(RTTNews) - Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in October, preliminary data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.
The wholesale price index grew 21.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 20.6 percent rise in September.
The acceleration in inflation was largely contributed by a 93.5 percent jump in prices of industrial chemicals. This was followed by an 85.8 percent price growth in other liquid and gaseous fuels and related products.
On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices increased 3.1 percent in October, well above the 0.2 percent gain in September.
The strongest monthly price growth also occurred in industrial chemicals, by 20.8 percent.
