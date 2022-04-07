Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Rises Sharply

(RTTNews) - Austria's wholesale prices continued to increase sharply in March, led by high prices for fuel, fertilizer and metals, preliminary data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index grew 25.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 16.3 percent rise in February.

The latest increase was mainly due to rise in petroleum products prices by 117.3 percent. Prices for solid fuels gained 87.2 percent and those of fertilizers and agrochemical products grew 80.2 percent.

Prices for iron and steel increased 72.3 percent and those of motor gasoline rose by 67.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices grew 9.7 percent in March, following a 2.2 percent increase in the prior month.

In the first quarter, wholesale prices rose 19.2 percent yearly and gained 7.5 percent from the previous quarter.