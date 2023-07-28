28.07.2023 14:06:38

Austrian Economy Contracts 0.4% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Austria's economy contracted in the second quarter after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary estimates from the WIFO economic institute showed Friday.

Gross domestic product decreased 0.4 percent sequentially, after a 0.1 percent rise in the first quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP fell 0.3 percent in the June quarter, reversing a 1.8 percent rise in the March quarter.

The expenditure-side breakdown showed that the final spending of private households declined 1.5 percent from a quarter ago, and gross fixed capital formation slid by 2.1 percent.

At the same time, general government consumption grew by 0.9 percent. Exports advanced 0.6 percent, while imports showed a fall of 1.1 percent.

Revised quarterly data for the second quarter will be published by Statistics Austria in the first week of September.

