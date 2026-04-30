Austrian Economy Grows 0.2% In Q1; Inflation Rises Slightly

(RTTNews) - Austria's economy expanded in the first quarter of 2026 after remaining stagnant in the previous quarter, a flash estimate from the WIFO economic institute showed on Thursday.

Separate official data showed that consumer price inflation accelerated to a 4-month high in April.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent sequentially, following a flat change in the fourth quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption expenditure grew 0.8 percent, and general government expenditure was 0.4 percent higher. Gross fixed capital formation increased 0.1 percent.

Net foreign demand was not favorable as exports rose only 0.1 percent amid a 0.9 percent growth in imports.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent.

Consumer price inflation edged higher to a 4-month high of 3.3 percent in April from 3.2 percent in March, flash data from Statistics Austria revealed.

The rise in inflation was largely driven by a 10.7 percent surge in energy costs. The annual price growth in food, tobacco, and alcohol accelerated to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent, while services inflation softened to 3.9 percent from 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent.