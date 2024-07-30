Austrian Economy Stagnates In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Austrian economy stalled in the second quarter after expanding in the previous two quarters, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product remained flat in the June quarter after a 0.2 percent increase in the March quarter.

Considering the expenditure approach, household consumption declined 0.5 percent over the quarter, which mostly curbed further growth in GDP.

Meanwhile, government consumption increased by 1.4 percent, and gross fixed capital formation grew slightly by 0.1 percent. Both exports and imports slid by 2.7 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, GDP also remained flat in the second quarter versus a 1.3 percent contraction in the first quarter. The economy is showing some resilience as the GDP declined in the previous four quarters.

Separate official data showed that producer prices fell 2.5 percent annually in June, slower than the 3.5 percent decline in May. A 12.6 percent slump in energy prices drove the overall downward trend in June. Monthly, producer prices rose 0.2 percent.