Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
31.05.2024 15:32:08
Austrian Inflation Eases To 3.3%, Lowest In 32 Months
(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased further in May to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years amid lower costs for housing and energy, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in April.
Further, the latest inflation was the weakest since September 2021, when prices had risen the same 3.3 percent.
Consumer prices for housing in particular, including energy, are currently driving inflation less than in previous months, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in May.
The EU measure of the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a slightly slower rate of 3.3 percent versus a 3.4 percent increase in April. Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.