Austrian Inflation Falls Below 3% For First Time In 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased slightly in July and came under 3.0 percent for the first time in three years amid a slowdown in food prices, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 3.0 percent increase in June.

Further, the latest inflation was the weakest since July 2021, when prices had risen the same 2.9 percent.

"Price pressure for food has eased considerably, which is hardly driving inflation any more, and price increases in restaurants, on the other hand, remain above average," Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in July.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a slower rate of 2.9 percent versus a 3.2 percent increase in June. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.3 percent.