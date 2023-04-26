Austria's Manufacturing Downturn Deepens On Lower Demand

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing sector deteriorated at the steepest pace in almost three years amid a sharp fall in new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The UniCredit Bank manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 42.0 in April from 44.7 in March. Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Further, the latest reading was the lowest since May 2020.

New orders declined at the fastest pace in five months due to the effects of market uncertainty, high prices, and full warehouses among customers. Similarly, new export orders fell sharply and at the quickest rate this year so far.

As a result, output declined further at the start of the second quarter, though the rate of contraction in production was considerably slower than that of new orders.

There was only a marginal rise in factory employment in January 2022, the slowest pace of employment growth in the current sequence stretching back to January 2021.

On the price front, input prices fell for the second straight month in April. The rate of decrease was the steepest since June 2020, led by lower prices of energy, raw materials and transportation.

Output prices dropped for the first time since September 2020 due to the combined effect of a fall in input prices and competitive pressures.

Expectations for output over the coming year remained pessimistic in April amid concerns of still-elevated price levels, tightening financial conditions, weakness in the construction sector, and generally subdued demand.