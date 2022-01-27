Austria's Manufacturing Growth At 4-Month High

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing sector regained growth momentum in January with signs of a further easing of supply chain bottlenecks, data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 61.5 in January from 58.7 in December. This was the highest score since last September.

Production increased sharply from November's 17-month low in January. The rate of new order growth was strong by historical standards and the quickest for five months.

On the price front, input price inflation was the weakest since last March. This was reflected in a slower rise in factory gate charges. Nonetheless, both input costs and output prices remained elevated by historical standards.

Turning to employment, latest data showed a strong rise in manufacturing workforce numbers in January. The pace of job creation accelerated for the first time in three months.

The degree of optimism towards future output rebounded to the highest since last September. Manufacturers were hopeful of an upturn in demand and an improvement in the supply-side situation as 2022 progresses.