09.12.2022 12:36:39
Austria's Production Index Logs Slower Growth On Industrial Slowdown
(RTTNews) - Austria's production index logged a slower growth in October amid a slowdown in the industrial sector and the continued sluggishness in construction activity, Statistics Austria reported Friday.
The production index for industries and construction grew 3.9 percent from last year, following a 5.9 percent rise in September.
Industrial output was up 4.3 percent annually, weaker than the 7.4 percent rise in the previous month. Construction output rose 2.6 percent, following a 1.3 percent gain a month ago.
On a monthly basis, the production index dropped by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in October versus a 1.2 percent fall in September.
Among the main industrial groupings, consumer durable goods gained 7.4 percent, and intermediate goods production advanced 6.3 percent. On the other hand, energy goods output dropped 0.5 percent.
