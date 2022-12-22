|
22.12.2022 09:37:49
Bank Indonesia Hikes BI Rate To 5.50%
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, in line with economists' expectations, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo announced in a press conference in Jakarta.
The Board of Governors hiked the BI 7-day reverse repo rate to 5.50 percent from 5.25 percent following its two-day rate-setting session, the Bank Indonesia said.
In November, the central bank had raised interest rates by 50 basis points.
The deposit facility rate was also raised by a quarter-point to 4.75 percent and the lending facility rate to 6.25 percent. The decision to increase interest rates in a more measured manner is a follow-up step for front-loaded, pre-emptive and forward-looking measures to ensure the continued decline in inflation and inflation expectations, so that core inflation is maintained within the range of 3.0 ± 1 percent, the bank said.
The bank said it will continue to strengthen the Rupiah exchange rate stabilization policy to control imported inflation, and to mitigate the spillover impact of the still strong US dollar and still high uncertainty on global financial markets.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung rasch beendet: US-Börsen schließen schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen auf rotem Terrain-- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt setzten sich ab Nachmittag die Bären durch, der ATX schloss leicht im Minus. Der DAX gab letztlich ebenfalls deutlich nach. Auch die Wall Street notierte in der Verlustzone. In Fernost herrschte dagegen mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.