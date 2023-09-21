Bank Indonesia Keeps Key Rate Unchanged At 5.75%

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged for the eighth consecutive meeting on Thursday to ensure lower and more controlled inflation within the target corridor this year.

The Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia, led by Governor Perry Warjiyo, decided to hold the seven-day reverse repo rate at 5.75 percent.

The deposit facility rate was retained at 5.00 percent and the lending facility rate at 6.50 percent.

The central bank had hiked the benchmark rate by 225 basis points in the latest tightening cycle that began in August 2022.

"While there is still a good chance the central bank will cut interest rates before the end of the year, we are pushing back the timing of when we think the central bank will loosen policy," Capital Economics economist Gareth Leather said.

Further, the US Fed's hawkish language Wednesday night migh have caused some unease among BI policymakers, the economist observed.

Capital Economics now expects BI to loosen monetary policy to the final meeting of the year in December, while earlier the expectation was for the October session. The consensus is expecting policy easing to begin next year, Leather said.

Monetary policy remains focused on controlling rupiah exchange rate stability as a measure to anticipate the impact of global financial market uncertainty, the bank said in a statement.

Recent official data showed that the country's consumer price inflation rose slightly to 3.27 percent in August from 3.08 percent in July.

Nonetheless, the inflation rate has remained within the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent.

Bank Indonesia expects inflation to stay within the 3.0-1.0 percent range throughout the remainder of 2023 and 2.5-1.0 percent in 2024.

The bank observed that the country's current economic growth remained solid on the back of strong domestic demand.

Looking ahead, Bank Indonesia projects economic growth in 2023 within the projection range of 4.5-5.3 percent.

The bank reiterated that continued measures may be taken to strengthen the rupiah exchange rate stabilisation policy through intervention in the foreign exchange market and increase the effectiveness of foreign exchange placement instruments from natural resource exports in line with government norms.