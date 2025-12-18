Bank Of England Cuts Rate By 25 Bps

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England lowered its benchmark rate for the fourth time this year as inflation is expected to fall back towards the target more quickly in the near term and signaled further reductions next year. The Monetary Policy Committee, governed by Andrew Bailey, voted 5-4 to reduce the bank rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent, which was the lowest since early 2023. The committee observed that the restrictiveness of policy has fallen as interest rate has been reduced by 150 basis points since August 2024. "On the basis of the current evidence, Bank Rate is likely to continue on a gradual downward path," the bank said.

"But judgements around further policy easing will become a closer call," the bank added.

A majority of members said the disinflation process was on track and the key question was how sustainably inflation would settle at the 2 percent target.

Meanwhile, four members voted to leave the rate unchanged at 4.0 percent as they placed greater weight on prolonged inflation persistence, including from structural factors. They observed that a more prolonged period of policy restriction was warranted to mitigate upside risks.

Inflation eased notably to 3.2 percent in November from 3.6 percent in October. However, the October release had triggered the exchange of open letters between the Governor and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

In the letter, Bailey cited higher food and administered prices alongside a swing from falling to moderately rising energy prices as reasons for the increase in CPI inflation.

The BoE forecast inflation to slow further in the first quarter of 2026, to around 3 percent. Nonetheless, inflation is projected to rise temporarily in December due to an increase in tobacco duty and a pickup in airfares price inflation.

Bank staff lowered their expectation for CPI inflation to closer to 2 percent for the second quarter of 2026.

The steer from business surveys suggested that underlying growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 would be stronger than headline GDP growth. Headline GDP is expected to post zero growth in the fourth quarter.

Confederation of British Industry Deputy Economist Alpesh Paleja said the bank is likely to reduce the rate one more time early next year if inflation continues to fall in line with the Bank's forecasts. "But given the level of disagreement around the table, it wouldn't take much for that final move to be pushed further into 2026," Paleja added.