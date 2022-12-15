Bank Of England Hikes Key Rate By 50 Bps

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England lifted its benchmark rate for the ninth consecutive meeting on Thursday but moderated the pace of tightening from the previous session's 75 basis point hike amid rising concerns that the UK economy is in recession.

The rate-setting committee of the BoE raised the Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 3.50 percent, the highest since October 2008.

Six members of the Monetary Policy Committee assessed that a 0.5 percentage point increase in Bank Rate was warranted at the meeting.

Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro preferred to leave the rate unchanged at 3.00 percent, while Catherine Mann sought another 75 bps hike.

A majority observed that a 0.5 percentage point increase at this meeting would help to bring inflation back to the 2 percent target sustainably in the medium term, and to reduce the risks of a more extended and costly tightening later.

They viewed that further increases in Bank Rate might be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target. Bank staff has raised the GDP forecast for the fourth quarter of 2022 to -0.1 percent from -0.3 percent projected in November.