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16.06.2026 06:06:10

Bank Of Japan Hikes Key Rate By 25 Bps

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point on Tuesday, to its highest level since 1995.

The policy board of BoJ voted 7-1 to raise the interest rate to 1.00 percent from 0.75 percent.

Previously, the bank had lifted the rate in December.

"…the Bank judged it appropriate to adjust the degree of monetary accommodation from the perspective of sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target of 2 percent," the bank said in a statement.

The bank said it will continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation after considering developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions.

The board observed that there is a risk of underlying inflation deviating upward to a level above the target of 2 percent.

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