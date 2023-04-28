28.04.2023 07:04:03

Bank Of Japan Keeps Policy Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged in the first rate-setting meeting chaired by Governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday.

The Policy Board unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.

The BoJ also unanimously decided to keep its yield curve control policy unchanged. The bank will continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-yearJGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

Today, the central bank raised its inflation outlook for the fiscal 2023 to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent and the projection for the fiscal 2024 to 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent.

At the same time, economic growth projection for the fiscal 2023 was trimmed to 1.4 percent from 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, the outlook for the fiscal 2024 was lifted to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.

For the fiscal 2025, the bank forecast the economy to expand 1.0 percent and consumer prices to climb 1.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen